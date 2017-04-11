Search for Missing Kevin Thibodeau Ends after his Remains are Discovered off Beluga Point

Alaska Native News Apr 11, 2017.

The search for the subject of a report of “a distraught male who fired gunshots from a handgun and threatened a citizen” on Wednesday, April 5th came to a close after a body discovered in the water near Beluga Point on Monday and was positively identified as 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeau on Tuesday.

Troopers from Seward and APD responded to the Beluga Point location at 8 19 pm on Wednesday to make contact with Thibodeau but were unable to do so. APD SWAT and AST Sert later responded ant the Seward Highway was shut down as a precaution.

A ground search was taken up the following day with the same results, and by mid-morning the highway was re-opened to traffic.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation would take over the investigation, and later would find a handgun and other potential evidence was found.

On Monday, April 10th, a body was discovered in the water at BGeeluga Point, and wass tentatively identified as Thibodeau, the identity of the remains were positively identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office today.

Although the cause of death was not revealed by AST, they report that no evidence of foul play was uncovered, and Thibodeau’s next of kin have been notified.





