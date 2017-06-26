Search Suspended for Missing Juneau Woman

Alaska Native News Jun 26, 2017.

AST reports that the search for missing Juneau woman, Teri Heuscher, age 53, has been suspended. The search was suspended at 6 pm on Sunday, and a half an hour later, it was reported that all searchers were safely out of the field.

Teri was reported missing to the Juneau Police Department on Saturday at 4 pm. She had gone out hiking on the Thunder Mountain Trail at 1 pm and had not returned.

Initially, Family members conducted a search of the area, but were not able to locate her. But, her vehicle was located at the end of Jennifer Street at the “Under Thunder Trailhead.

Juneau Mountain Rescue (JMR), SEADOGS, USFS, Juneau Police Department and Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) all took to the field to initiate a search and were joined by a Temsco helicopter conducting an aerial search.

Searchers looked for Teri until nightfall, then renewed efforts at 7:30 am Sunday morning.

Teri was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and black pants and is described as being an average built white female with blonde/brown hair about 5’04” tall.





