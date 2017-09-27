SEARHC can Help Navigate Health Coverage Options During this Year’s Shortened Open Enrollment Period

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, September 27, 2017 – The open enrollment period for obtaining or changing insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace has been shortened to just six weeks this year. Enrollment begins November 1 and ends December 15.
To help Southeast Alaskans navigate the process of applying for health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) Outreach team would like to remind people that they are available to help people apply for or renew insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace, apply for Tribally Sponsored Health Insurance (TSHIP), help those turning 65 apply for Medicare, help Veterans apply for health benefits, and assist with Medicaid applications. The service is free to all Southeast Alaskans.
Susan Briles, SEARHC Outreach & Enrollment Specialist said, “This is an excellent opportunity to get affordable health coverage. The majority of those that apply for health insurance on the Marketplace can get low-cost plans, and this year the plans should be more affordable.” Briles added, “SEARHC Outreach & Enrollment staff are specially trained to help people navigate the process of getting insurance coverage and avoid common Marketplace pitfalls. I strongly encourage anyone that would like to explore their options to contact our office.”
SEARHC is a Certified Application Counselor agency offering free assistance to all Southeast residents by appointment, either in person or by telephone. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Outreach & Enrollment office at (907) 966-8662, (907) 966-8883, or toll-free at 1-855-966-8684.