Second Spring King Salmon Derby Cancelled Due to Sport Fishery Closure
Annual Spring King Salmon Derby logo designed by Archie Cavanaugh. Image-Tlingit-Haida Central Council
Juneau, AK (January 26, 2018) – Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s (Tlingit & Haida) Annual Spring King Salmon Derby has been cancelled for the second consecutive year as Southeast Alaska’s king salmon stocks continue to struggle. The derby closure notice follows the Board of Fisheries announcement of an “action plan” that will close the Juneau area from spring king salmon sport fishing from April 15-June 14.
“Although the Spring King Salmon Derby has been a great community event in Juneau and a source of funds for our Alumni Scholarship program, we cannot overlook that our king salmon are in trouble,” said President Richard Peterson. “Cancelling the derby to reduce interception is necessary and we are in full support of all efforts to help our struggling king salmon make their way back to their spawning grounds.”
Tlingit & Haida has coordinated the Annual Spring King Salmon Derby for the last two decades. This family-fun community event has been Tlingit & Haida’s largest fundraising effort. To date, the Tribe has provided nearly $500,000 in Alumni scholarships to over 1,500 students.
“We are deeply concerned for the continued declines to the Southeast Alaska king salmon runs and are saddened to again have to cancel the derby,” said Laird Jones, Vocational Training & Resource Center Manager who oversees the Alumni Scholarship program. “We will again look for alternative fundraising activities to continue providing Alumni scholarships to our higher education students this coming academic year.”
Currently, Tlingit & Haida is planning to coordinate a salmon-themed, fun run-walk event for late spring to early summer in Juneau to help raise funds for Alumni scholarships. More details will be announced once plans have been solidified.