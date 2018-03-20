Security System Aids in South Anchorage Burglary Arrest

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2018.

APD announced on Monday that an absent Anchorage homeowner and their security system assisted the department to solve a burglary and apprehend a suspect who was also wanted on 3 outstanding felony warrants on Saturday night.

According to the report, a Rabbit Creek Road homeowner was alerted via cell phone that there was motion detected inside their home on Saturday evening. The homeowner, who was out-of-state, then accessed their video system using their cell phone and saw that someone was in their house. The would-be victim then called a neighbor who in turn called 911.

Patrol officers responded to the 6900-block of Rabbit Creek Road in South Anchorage and observed the suspect in the home and formed a perimeter around the house. They ordered the suspect out of the home, and in a few minutes, he complied. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation at the scene found that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Leo Hanna, had gained entry to the home by breaking into a second story balcony door.





Hanna was transported to the Anchorage jail and remanded on charges of Burglary I, Criminal Mischief III, and violations of conditions of release. He was also wanted on three active arrest warrants forr probation violations in multiple cases that included convictions for burglary, vehicle theft, and multiple thefts amongst other convictions.

Vinelink shows Hanna is still in custody at the Anchorage Jail.