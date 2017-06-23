Senate Bill Cuts Tax Credits, Increases Premiums and Deductibles, and Increases Costs for State of Alaska
(Anchorage, AK) – A report released today by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities shows that the Senate version of the Health Care repeal will still significantly cut tax credits and increase premiums for Alaskans, while increasing health care costs for the State of Alaska.
Here are some of the major findings that impact Alaskans:
- out-of-pocket premium increase for a 60-year old with income of 300 percent of the poverty level would range be approximately $6,000 in Alaska;
- a 60-year-old just above 350 percent of the poverty line in Alaska would lose tax credits worth more than $22,000;
- in the 150% of poverty bracket, every group would see an increase in premiums of approximately $1,000.
In addition to individual expenses, the Senate bill would shift health costs to the State of Alaska. The State would need to contribute $8.3 million to fund Medicaid Expansion in 2021, growing to $83 million in 2024.
See the full reports here and here.
Source: Protect Our Care Alaska