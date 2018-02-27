Senator Bill Wielechowski Responds to Russian Hacks into Alaska’s Election System
Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) issued the following statement today regarding NBC News reporting that Russia allegedly accessed seven states’ voter registration systems or websites prior to the 2016 election, including potentially Alaska:
“According to NBC News, three “senior intelligence officials” stated that seven states elections’ websites or databases are believed to have been “compromised” during the 2016 election. Alaska is reportedly on that list of states. The Alaska Division of Elections previously stated on September 22, 2017 that these attacks were “unsuccessful.” Alaskans have a right to know exactly what occurred, if there were illegal entrances into our system during the election process, and to what extent it may have tainted Alaska’s election or Alaskans’ data.
“It is also imperative that we look at measures now to prevent future intrusions into our electoral system. We must uphold the integrity of our elections, especially with one right around the corner. I urge the Senate Majority to schedule hearings to investigate this in more detail to have the information put on the record and begin talks about ensuring our future elections are absolutely secure.”