Senators Announce U.S. Judge Vacancy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) seek to identify Alaska attorneys interested in serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. This information will be used in recommending to the President one or more candidates to succeed Senior U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline, whose seat became vacant after he elected to take senior status.
Consistent with tradition, the Senators have asked the Alaska Bar Association to receive expressions of interest. The Alaska Bar Association will subsequently conduct a poll of Alaska attorneys with respect to the qualifications of all who have expressed interest in serving. This information will be returned to the Senators who will use it in formulating their recommendations to the President. The decision of who to nominate rests with the President.
“Alaska has a long tradition of selecting judges based upon merit. The process relied upon by the congressional delegation to identify candidates has resulted in an exceptionally well qualified federal bench in Alaska,” said Senator Murkowski. “I expect that Judge Beistline’s successor will be an individual who respects the Constitution and is highly knowledgeable about Alaska, its history, and the unique Alaska legal issues that often come before the federal courts.”
“I congratulate Judge Beistline on his distinguished service to the people of Alaska,” said Senator Sullivan. “The delegation takes very seriously its duty to identify outstanding candidates as his successor. The bar poll can be helpful in that regard. We commit to finding individuals who follow the rule of law, follow the Constitution and render justice for all citizens impartially. Alaskans deserve a jurist who understands the special circumstances and history of our state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to find an exceptional slate of candidates and a swift confirmation for our eventual nominee.”
Those interested in being considered for the judgeship should email or mail a letter of interest, resume, and no more than two legal writing samples to oregan@alaskabar.org:
Mailing address:
Alaska Bar Association
P.O. Box 100279
Anchorage, AK 99510-0279
Street address:
Alaska Bar Association
840 K Street
Suite 100
Anchorage, AK 99501
The deadline for receiving applications is February 3, 2017.