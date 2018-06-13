Seven Arrested in Operation Broken Heart; 39 Investigations Launched

- Home
The Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force participated in the Department of Justice’s Operation Broken Heart. A federal program that operated from March through May of this year and focused on technology-facilitated crimes against children.
The mission of the operation was two-fold:
The 39 investigations launched during this operation included possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography, online enticement of children for sexual purposes, child sex trafficking and child sex tourism. Seven suspects were arrested and more are expected as the investigations continue. The 20 community outreach events included the Inaugural Alaska ICAC First Responder Course in Sitka, Alaska. A five-day course focused on identifying investigative leads in cyber tips, locating suspects and conducting searches for digital evidence.
The suspects have been identified as:
The Alaska ICAC Task Force is led by the Anchorage Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit. It’s a multi-agency task force consisting of 30 federal, state and local partners.
For more information about Operation Broken Heart, click this link:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/more-2300-suspected-online-child-sex-offenders-arrested-during-operation-broken-heart