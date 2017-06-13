Seven Scooped up after Gold Hills Road Burglary Call

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2017.

An early morning burglary-in-progress call on Monday morning netted seven as Fairbanks -based troopers responded to the residence and set up a perimeter.

A call went in to troopers in Fairbanks reporting a burglary in progress at 7:59 am on Monday. The call was made by a friend of the homeowner who was out of town. That homeowner asked the caller to do a security check on his house because it had been previously burglarized as recently as last week.





The caller told troopers that when he had pulled in to the homeowners driveway, he “noticed an unoccupied, Honda Civic in the driveway that should not have been on the property.”

After troopers responded and set up a perimeter around the Gold Hills Road residence, they contacted seven individuals that were inside the residence. All seven, identified as Richard Bair, age 37, Robin Baker, age 20, Lee Kalloch, age 34, Steven Luten, age 31, Eric Nelson, age 37, Shane Robb, age 19, and Jodie Thulin, age 34, all of Fairbanks, were placed under arrest on Burglary I, Theft I and Criminal Trespass charges. Kalloch was also taken into custody for a $500 failure to appear warrant.

All were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there.

All of the stolen items were recovered and returned.





