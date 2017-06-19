Seven Survive ‘Beaver’ Crash near Ketchikan

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

On Sunday afternoon, a DeHavilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed into Big Goat Lake on take-off, it was reported in the trooper dispatch on Monday.

The “Beaver,” flown by 30-year-old Matthew B. Perron, had taken six passengers, from a cruise line that was docked in Ketchikan. The flight had gone to the popular sight-seeing destination in the Misty Fiords National Monument 25 miles northeast of the community on Sunday.

While the cause of the crash is currently unknown, it was reported that one wing touched the water just before, or during the crash.

The six passengers, four from California, and two from Germany, as well as the pilot were able to exit the aircraft and swim to shore.

Both the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad (KVRS) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified, and NTSB is traveling to the crash location today.

The seven survivors arrived back in Ketchikan at 4 pm and were met there by EMS, who treated and transported them to the hospital for further treatment of minor injuries.

AST released the names of the passengers as Tim Friedrich, 40, and Catrin Fredrich, 36, of Germany, and Robert S. Grover, 63, Debra A. Grover, 60, Nicole D. Grover, 30, and Jonathan M. James, 36, of California.





