Seward Man Arrested on Several Counts of Theft of Cash Credit Cards

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

A Seward man was arrested on several theft charges after a Seward woman made multiple reports of items stolen from her that included cash and credit cards last week.

According to the report, following an investigation, AST contacted 27-year-old Deja Knafel near mile 95 of the Seward Highway for the thefts from the victim. After the contact by troopers, Knafel was found to be in possession of several of the woman’s credit cards. He was arrested on four counts of Theft II and his vehicle was impounded.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and after a search, discovered additional items stolen from the victim.

Troopers report that the investigation is continuing.

Knafel was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility.





