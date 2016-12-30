Seward Man has no Answers why He Rammed another Vehicle

Alaska Native News Dec 30, 2016.

Troopers received no explanation as to why a Seward man intentionally rammed another vehicle with his car on Thursday night, the trooper dispatch reported.

AST responded to a vehicle crash at a residence off Nash Road in Seward at 8:29 pm Thursday night after a report of “someone driving recklessly and crashing their vehicle into a parked vehicle.”

The investigation of the incident by troopers found that 31-year-old Ron Jarnig of Seward drove to the residence, then “put his vehicle in reverse at the top of the driveway and drove his vehicle in reverse down the driveway and rammed a vehicle.” That other vehicle was also parked in the same driveway.

Jarnig was determined not to be impaired and he “would not explain why he intently rammed his vehicle into the other vehicle,” troopers reported.

Jarnig was issued citations for reckless driving, criminal mischief, and driving while license revoked.

He was released at the scene.





