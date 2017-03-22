Seward Man Perishes in Early Tuesday Morning Structure Fire

Alaska Native News Mar 22, 2017.

Seward man, 69-year-old William Block is believed to have perished in a house fire in Seward during the early morning hours of Tuesday, troopers report.

A structure fire at at 12232 Merlin Drive was reported at 4:03 am on Tuesday and the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Seward Fire Department responded to the address. They received initial reports that the structure was occupied at the time of the blaze.

Within an hour, the fire was contained and the remains of one victim was discovered in the ruins. The remains were preliminarily identified as those of Block and his next of kin in Minnesota were notified of the incident.

The victim’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for an official identification of the victim.





