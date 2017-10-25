Shaktoolik Man Perishes in ATV Accident

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2017.

A young man from the community of Shaktoolik, who was last seen riding an ATV on Monday night, was found deceased south of the community on Tuesday, the trooper dispatch divulged.

According to the trooper report, 18-year-old Levi Sagoonik, who was seen riding in the community the night before, was found near his wrecked four-wheeler around noon on Tuesday. Troopers say that Sagoonik had apparently crashed into a water pipe near the dump, south of the village. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Sagoonik’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified of the incident.





