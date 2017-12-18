Shungnak Man with Violent Past Arrested on DV Charges

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers made an arrest of a man in Shungnak on a warrant for Assault III and IV following a December 3rd domestic violence incident in the village, the trooper dispatch revealed this weekend.

According to the report, the victim in the December 3rd incident was assaulted by 28-year-old Gene Sheldon, and was “scared and did not want to report the incident to AST.” But, investigators obtained a search warrant for the victim’s medical records, which led to the issuing of an arrest warrant for Sheldon.

According to online court records, Sheldon has been charged with, and convicted of several serious assaults in the past.

On Saturday, just after noon, troopers and the Village Public Safety Officer contacted Sheldon and arrested him without incident. He was transported to Kotzebue and remanded to the jail there. He is being held pending arraignment.





