Sister of Charleston Church Murderer Arrested on Marijuana/Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 15, 2018.

The 18-year-old sister of convicted church killer Dylann Roof was arrested at her South Carolina High School on marijuana and weapons charges on Wednesday.

Morgan Roof was arrested by a school resource officer after he was alerted by teachers and other students of “suspicious activity” on the part of Roof.

The Richland Sheriff’s Department reported that the resource officer at the A.C. Flora High School was notified that Roof was in possession of marijuana, pepper spray and a knife on school grounds.

Prior to her arrest, it was reported that Roof posted on Snapchat “Your [sic] walking out for the allowed time of 17 min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change wht tf you think it’s gonna do?” “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut.” It was this message that spurred students to report her activities.





Roof was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds and her bail was set at $5,000 on the condition that she does not return to the school.

Morgan’s brother Dylann Roof was convicted and sentenced to death last year for the killing of nine church-goers in a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015.