Sitka Dive Team Retrieve Two Undersized King Salmon, Offender Cited

Alaska Native News Aug 1, 2017.

Alaska Wildlife troopers report an extensive operation to retrieve two undersized King Salmon that were illegally dumped overboard near a local processor in Sitka that occurred on July 2nd, the trooper dispatch revealed.

According to the posting, the permit holder and operator of the commercial power troller, the Daniel G, 59-year-old Daniel P. Kayser, of Petersburg, threw two undersized salmon overboard after being informed by ADF&G staff that the salmon were under the legal commercial trolling requirement.

The Sitka Fire Department deployed a dive team to retrieve the two salmon from the area that the salmon were reportedly dumped.

On July 30th, Alaska Wildlife troopers cited Kayser following their investigation, for Possess/Retain Under-size King Salmon, and Waste of Commercial Salmon.

He is due to be arraigned on the charges on August 15th.





