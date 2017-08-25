Six Indicted in Huge Conspiracy Case

Alaska Native News Aug 25, 2017.

The Justice Department made an announcement on Thursday that an Anchorage Grand Jury had indicted six Anchorage residents with 29 counts that included conspiracy, bank fraud, possession of stolen mail,aggravated identity theft, as well as passing counterfeit currency.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder, the six individuals indicted were:

Sara James, 30

Jonathan James, 34

David Gonzales, 36

Brandon Madrid, 28

Braden Asbury, 20

Karri Embach, 34

According to Schroder, the six conspired to obtain checks from stolen mail and from vehicle break-ins. Checks obtained were then cashed in stores as well as banks in the Anchorage area.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward, who took the case to the Grand Jury, stated, that “from August 2016 to May 2017, Sara James and Jonathan James conspired together with Gonzales, Madrid, Asbury, and Embach to negotiate checks stolen from the mail and from vehicle break-ins that were falsely altered.”

Steward said, after gaining the checks illegally, the conspirators altered the checks to make the payee another identity that had also been stolen. The checks were then taken to banks, credit unions, and stores, where they were cashed.

As per the press release, the James duo also are charged with passing counterfeit money to make a purchase on Craigslist

While Sara and James appeared in court on Thursday, the four other defendants are still at large.

The case that resulted in the indictment was conducted by APD, the U.S. Postal Service, Palmer Police Department, Department of Revenue, and the Anchorage District Attorneys office.





