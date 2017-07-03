Six-Time Felon Nabbed in Ketchikan with Stolen Credit Card, Meth, and 9MM

Alaska Native News Jul 3, 2017.

Troopers arrested a Washington man on several charges after contacting him at a Tongass Avenue business in Ketchikan on Saturday, the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers contacted 41-year-old Jerimy Sheldon, age 41, at a business in Ketchikan at 7:15 pm, as he was a suspect in a recent theft on the South Tongass Highway, where he was suspected of stealing a credit card that he later used at a business.

When contacted, Sheldon attempted to flee troopers, but was quickly apprehended. When placed under arrest, Sheldon was found to have Methamphetamine in his possession. When troopers further searched Sheldon, he was also found to have a loaded 9mm handgun concealed on his person.

Sheldon, being a six-time felon out of Washington state, is prohibited from possession of firearms.

Sheldon was arrested on Misconduct Involving Weapons II and III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, Fraudulent Use of a Stolen Access Device x3, Theft III, and Criminal Trespass II.

