Skateboarder in Saturday Morning Gambell Street Collision Identified

Alaska Native News May 30, 2017.
26-year-old Ian Glynn died as a result of a collision on Gambell early Saturday morning. Image-FB profile

Anchorage police released the identity of the pedestrian that died as a result of a pedestrian/vehicle collision on Tuesday, as that of 26-year-old Ian Glynn.

Police responded to a 2:51 am call early Saturday morning for a pedestrian/vehicle collision on Gambell Street approximately a 1/4 mile north of Fireweed to find Glynn severely injured. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation and a witness at the scene, Glynn was skateboarding on the roadway and not in a crosswalk area at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Naila Halilic, was traveling southbound on the highway in a Chevy sedan, when she collided with Glynn.

After the collision, Halilic continued on to Fireweed Lane, where she parked her vehicle and walked back to the scene and contacted the responding officers.

Although no charges have yet been issued in the ongoing investigation, Halilic was placed under arrest for a warrant on an unrelated charge of Failure to Appear in a Removal of Merchandise case.


