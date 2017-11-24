Skier Dies in Hatcher Pass Avalanche

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers were alerted of an avalanche in the Hatcher Pass area, that occurred on the backcountry ski run burying one skier at 2:32 pm on Wednesday, the trooper dispatch reports.

Patrol with AST, State Parks personnel and the Alaska Wildlife Trooper helicopter immediately dispatched, and EMS Rescue was also called in. As troopers were making their way to the scene, they were notified that the missing skier had been found unresponsive. He was dug out, and CPR was administered by the remaining two skiers. The efforts were unsuccessful.

Two of the skiers managed to ski away from the avalanche, while a third, was swept away and buried. the two skiers were able to locate the skier at the 3700 foot level of Marmot Mountain using beacons that all three carried.

The helicopter was was able to locate the skier while overhead, but, was unable to land and lend assistance.

EMS Rescue and State Parks have implemented a plan to conduct a recovery.

The Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center is warning of elevated avalanche dangers in the mid to high levels in the area because of wind slabs formed by winds running through the weekend.





