Sleetmute Man Arrested on Double Assault

Alaska Native News Sep 20, 2017.

After two weeks, troopers made an arrest in what ultimately became two assaults that occurred in Sleetmute at the beginning of the month, the trooper dispatch divulged.

According to the trooper report, AST in Bethel received a call reporting an assault in the community of Sleetmute in southwest Alaska on September 4th. The report stated that 39-year-old Edward Yako had assaulted a woman in that community. The woman was transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center in Bethel.

On September 8th, an $5,000 arrest warrant for Yako was issued, and troopers traveled to the community in order to arrest Yako on charges of Assault II. But, when they arrived in Sleetmute, they were unable to locate him.

Then, on September 15th, troopers in Bethel received another report stating that Yako had assaulted another woman in the community.

This time, weather hampered the troopers ability to respond to the complaint. It wasn’t until September 18th that the weather cleared enough for troopers to get to Sleetmute.

But, ultimately, AST was able to get to the village, locate Yako, and place him under arrest for the charge of Assault III and the earlier issued warrant.

Yako was transported to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charges.





