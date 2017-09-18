SME Identifies Remains at Mouth of Kenai as Missing Colorado Man

Alaska Native News Sep 18, 2017.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage, has confirmed, after autopsy, that the remains located on the North Shore at the mouth of the Kenai River, are those of missing boater, 63-year-old Phillip Keltner.

It was on August 4th of this year, that four boaters were thrown from an out-of-control bat near Centennial on the Kenai River. Troopers reported that of the four boaters, none of which were wearing life preservers, three successfully made it to shore, while the fourth, Keltner, did not.

Witnesses last saw Keltner floating down the river, and he was seen disappearing from the surface, and submerging. The search for Keltner was unsuccessful, and the search was ultimately suspended.

Then, on September 12th, a caller reported finding a body on the North Shore at the mouth of the Kenai. Troopers took possession of the remains and turned them over to the SME, who ultimately made a positive identification.

Keltner’s next of kin were notified of the Examiner’s finding. His remains were released to his family.





