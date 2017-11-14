SMEO Reports Aumavae Died as the Result of Crash Down Cliff

Alaska Native News Nov 14, 2017.

The State Medical Examiner’s office released their report as to the cause of death of 30-year-old Keith Ben Aumavae, who was missing for three weeks before his vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff.

According to their report, “The SMEO determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma consistent with impact from driving a car off of a cliff. There were no suspicious injuries or defensive type wounds observed on Aumavae’s body. No foul play is suspected at this time.”

Troopers were notified on October 27th, that Aumavae was missing and hadn’t been seen since October 19th. His family told troopers that it was very uncharacteristic for Aumavae to stay out of contact with his family.

Troopers put out alerts to be on the look-out for Aumavae and his silver 2001 Chrysler Sebring.

On November 9th, troopers received a report of a vehicle crashed at the bottom of the cliff near the Goose Bay Airport. The silt-covered vehicle, which could only be seen and accessed at low tide, was accessed by troopers with the assistance of the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group.





While Aumavae’s death showed no foul play, the SMEO’s office states that the toxicology report “will not be available for several weeks.”

Aumavae’s next of kin were notified of the Examiner’s results.