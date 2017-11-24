Snow Machiner Dies in Parks Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2017.

A 52-year-old man on a snow machine suffered serious injuries and later succumbed in a head-on crash between a snow machine and a 2017 Dodge Journey on Tuesday evening, the trooper dispatch reports.

52-year-old Wesley Jennings was traveling on the outside edge going southbound in the northbound lane at mile 325.5 of the Parks Highway just before 5 pm, when he was struck and seriously injured by the impact with the Dodge.

Troopers and EMS responded to the scene and Jennings was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He would succumb to his injuries at the hospital.