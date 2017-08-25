Soldotna Disturbance Call Results in Child Porn Arrest

Alaska Native News Aug 25, 2017.

A disturbance call on Thursday in Soldotna resulted in the arrest of a Sterling man on four charges, including charges of Possession of Child Pornography, troopers wrote in the trooper dispatch on Friday morning.

According to the posting, troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at a Soldotna residence at approximately 8:30 pm on Thursday evening.

The investigation that ensued, resulted in 19-year-old Grant Lockwood being arrested on charges of DV Assault IV, Criminal Mischief IV, Interfering with a DV Report, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Following his arrest, Lockwood was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





