Soldotna Man Arrested in Kasilof Domestic Violence Call

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

AST reports on Monday that they arrested and jailed a Soldotna man after responding to a Kasilof Disturbance call on Sunday night.

Troopers responded to a residence at approximately mile 2 of Kalifornsky Beach Road at 10:30 pm on Sunday night. According to their investigation at the scene, they found that 25-year-old Soldotna man, Joshua Adam Bunch, had damaged a car windshield there, doing approximately $250 worth of damage. Also, during that time, Bunch had destroyed a Samsung Galaxy Tablet and assorted decoration/keepsakes at the home.

Troopers conducted a search for Bunch, and a short time later, located him. During contact, they also found that Bunch was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for Stalking II-DV.

Bunch was also charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief IV-DV.

Bunch was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial facility with no bail set.





