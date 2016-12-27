Soldotna Man Arrested in Sterling Domestic Violence Case

Alaska Native News Dec 27, 2016.

Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to a Sterling residence on Monday morning in response to a reported disturbance and arrested a Soldotna resident on charges of Assault IV DV, Criminal Mischief IV DV, Burglary I DV, and Violating his conditions of release.

Troopers went to the location and contacted two people at the residence. The resulting investigation at the scene revealed that 33-year-old Matthew Moore had assaulted his girlfriend, who he was previously court-ordered to not have contact with.

After he assaulted the female, he left the scene only to return and break into the home. Once in the residence again, he proceeded to damage property belonging to the victim.

Moore had been previously indicted by a grand jury on Assault IV charges in September of this year. He was released on bail and was due to go to trial in February of 2017.

Moore is being held without bail in this current case.





