Soldotna Man Eludes Police, Overturns Vehicle

Alaska Native News Mar 30, 2017.

On Tuesday night, Soldotna police attempted a traffic stop on a 1984 Chevy Blazer near mile 95 of the Sterling Highway, but, the driver of the vehicle decided not to yield, and instead took the police on a chase.

The Blazer continued down the highway, and turned down Funny River Road. When the driver did so, police discontinued their pursuit.

The report went on to say that troopers were in the area, and so they continued down the road on patrol. At mile 5.5 of Funny River Road, they came upon the Blazer, it was overturned in the ditch and troopers determined that the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Christian J. Rodgers, had fled into the woods on foot.

Troopers tracked Rodgers through the woods, and when they located him, immediately took him into custody.

A check of his criminal records by troopers, determined that Rodgers had two outstanding arrest warrants for Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance II and III, Misconduct Involving Weapons II and III, and a Petition to Revoke Probation.

Rodgers was transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on his warrants and new charges of Eluding, Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Improper Use of Registration, Failure to Give Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.





