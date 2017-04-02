Soldotna Man Pulled over and Charged with Seventh DUI

Alaska Native News Apr 2, 2017.

A Soldotna man, who has had his driver’s license revoked for his entire life, has been caught once again for DUI, Soldotna-based troopers reported on Friday.

46-year-old Roy Beaver was pulled over for a traffic violation by troopers on Funny River Road on Friday morning at 1:10 am, according to the trooper report posted on the trooper dispatch.

When he was contacted after the stop, troopers determined that he had been driving while under the influence, and so, initiated field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Troopers did a check on Beaver and found that he had two prior Felony DUIs, and had had his license revoked for life. Further investigation of online court records show that this current DUI is number seven in the state of Alaska.

As a result, Beaver’s vehicle was towed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





