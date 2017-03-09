Soldotna Man Wanted on Warrants Caught after Fleeing into the Woods

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers caught up with a Soldotna man who skipped out on a court appearance in two cases in January after he ran on foot into the woods in the area of Isaak Road in Soldotna on Wednesday.

Troopers attempted to pull over a man, later identified as 27-year-old Dalton T. Roberts, as he was driving near Isaak Road on a red Coleman recreational motorcycle, only to have him flee on foot into the woods.

A short time later, Dalton was located in the woods and was determined to be the driver of the bike. A records check would find that Roberts had warrants issued against him for having failed to appear for two court dates on January 11th and January 23rd.

He was scheduled to appear in court on charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident without Assisting the Injured, a class C felony, as well as two counts of Assault I, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving without a Valid License.

He was also scheduled to appear in court on two counts of Felony Drug Possession Providing False Information, Hindering Prosecution and another count of Driving without a License on January 23rd.

As a result of yesterday’s incident, an additional count of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer II has been leveled at Roberts.

Roberts was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $20,000 and a court-approved third party custodian.





