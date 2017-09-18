Soldotna Troopers Nab Burglars in Traffic Stop following Burglary Report

Alaska Native News Sep 18, 2017.

Alaska State troopers nabbed two burglars after they left the scene of the crime near mile 16 of Funny River Rd. in Soldotna on Sunday night, they reported on the trooper dispatch.

At 7:25 PM, Sunday night, troopers responded to a Funny River Road address in reference to a burglary and theft that had occurred there. The person who reported the incident to troopers said that, “they scared off the individuals that were driving what appeared to be a silver in color smaller model pick up that left in an undetermined direction of travel.”

Troopers in the area, at 8 PM, conducted a traffic stop on a brown Ford Ranger with the Alaska license plate # GKT898. A computer check would find that the vehicle had been reported stolen on September 12. Further investigation would reveal that an estimated $600 worth of equipment that had been stolen from the Funny River Road address, was in the bed of the pickup in plain sight, AST said.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Tyler SSlater, and the passenger in the truck as 25-year-old Anthony Preston. As they continued their investigation, troopers determined that Slater ans Preston had entered the Funny River Road building, and had stolen the items.

Troopers placed Slater under arrest on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Burglary II, and Theft III. Preston was arrested on charges of Burglary II, Theft III and Probation Violation.

Both were remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai and held without bail pending arraignment.





