Soldotna Woman Arrested after Assaulting Husband and Roommate

Alaska Native News May 11, 2016.

The trooper dispatch reported early Wednesday morning that Soldotna-based troopers received a 911 call at 2:15 AM from a 22-year-old male reporting injuries after attempting to break up an altercation.

Troopers responded to scene at a residence in Soldotna as a result of the call. When interviewing the caller, he reported that he’d been “trying to break up a physical altercation between his 24-year-old male roommate and his roommate’s wife,” when he suffered his injuries.

The trooper investigation found that the roommate’s wife, identified as 25-year-old Marilyn Okpealuk, had assaulted “her husband as well as the complainant,” and had broken an Xbox one gaming system and a computer monitor during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Okpealuk was arrested for two counts of Assault IV DV, and Criminal Mischief.





