Son Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Mother’s Boyfriend

An Anchorage man has been charged with Assault and Manslaughter in the death of another man at the 5th Avenue Econo-Inn, Anchorage Police have reported on Tuesday.
APD received a call on Monday morning at 6:18 am, from a woman who said that “she could not wake up her boyfriend.” When police arrived, it was found that the woman’s boyfriend was deceased.
An investigation into the death would find that 23-year-old Elliot Myas had beat the man while he was sleeping.
According to the APD investigation, Myas beat the man as he slept after an incident on Sunday as several people were drinking and watching football. During that time, “the victim was making fun of his girlfriend.” Then, later, as the victim slept, the girlfriend’s son beat him.
Myas has been charged with Assault II and Manslaughter. A warrasnt was issued on Monday for Myas’s arrest. He was arrested Tuesday morning.
The victim’s name will not be released until a next of kin notification can be made.
Myas is currently in custody and due to be arraigned on the charges this afternoon in Anchorage Court.