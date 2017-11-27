Son Charged with Murder of His Mother in North Pole

Alaska Native News Nov 27, 2017.

A Fairbanks man was arrested on the charge of Murder I after a welfare check at his mother’s house on Sunday, after she hadn’t been heard from since the Friday before.

Troopers went to the residence, after the welfare request by a family member that stated that 59-year-old Vivian Osborne had not been in contact since the day after Thanksgiving. The caller also advised that Vivian’s son, Travis Reed, age 33, may also be at the residence, and additionally, may be using, and under the influence of methamphetamine, troopers said in the trooper dispatch.

When troopers arrived at 1:41 pm, they observed vehicles in the driveway, but could not see into the residence, and no one answered the door when they announced their presence. When they were finally able to make entry, they discovered a body, believed to be Vivian, dead from apparent homicide.

Further investigation by troopers would find that Reed was inside a locked bedroom. He was placed under arrest and charged with Murder I, and transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Osborne’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Troopers report that Osborne’s next of kin have been notified in the on-going investigation into her death.





