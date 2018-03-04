St Mary’s Man Arrested after Threatening to Burn Down House

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2018.

St. Mary’s-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a St. Mary’s man splashing gasoline onto his residence and saying he was going to bun it down, AST reported on Saturday.

According to the report, three of 24-year-old Zachariah Paukan’s family members and a friend “subsequently fled the residence in fear of a fire being started,” AST reported.

Paukan was located in the community and placed under arrest on charges of Assault III x2, Assault IV, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It was also found that Paukan was Violating Conditions of Release in a previous May 2017 Burglary/Assault/Criminal Mischief case.

Paukan was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $25,000.

AST states that the investigation is ongoing and there are other charges pending.






