Standoff with SWAT ends in Arrest on Northwood Drive

Alaska Native News Nov 17, 2017.

APD reported that a male suspect on the 3900-block of Northwood Drive has been taken into custody after a stand-off with SWAT on Thursday night.

Anchorage police were alerted to a possible threat situation in Spenard at 6:57 pm on Thursday evening. The caller reported that a man inside a residence on Northwood Drive was making threats while armed with a knife.

When police responded to the scene, they observed the suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Chase Walters, going in and out of the residence while armed with a knife. Walters ignored officer’s commands on multiple occasions, then went into the house and refused to come back out. This resulted in SWAT being called to the scene. SWAT, upon their arrival took over the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area via Nixle.

Early this morning, a final command was given, and Walters was warned of the imminent gas deployment. Following the deployment of gas, Walters came out the door and was taken into custody.

According to online court documents, Walters was charged with three counts of Assault III and one count of Criminal Mischief.







