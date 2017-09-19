State of Alaska Accepts Offer to Buy M/V Taku

- Home
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) has approved a bid from a Portland-based company, KeyMar LLC, to buy the M/V Taku as-is for $300,000. In addition to the sale price, the State of Alaska retains roughly $500,000 worth of lifesaving and other equipment salvaged off the M/V Taku. These will be used on the new Alaska Class ferries and active ships on an as-needed basis.
“With the value of the equipment the State has already removed from the ship, we can confidently say this offer was the best value possible,” said Alaska Marine Highway System General Manager Captain John Falvey. “We’re happy to have a viable sale and to see the vessel take on a new life down in Portland.”
The purchasing company, KeyMar LLC, offered a sealed bid and vessel relocation plan on Friday. Two other companies offered bids of roughly $50,000. KeyMar LLC intends to renovate and use the M/V Taku as a floating hotel in Portland.
The M/V Taku is currently at a mooring facility in Ward Cove in Ketchikan, Alaska. The State of Alaska certified the vessel relocation plan yesterday. Vessel ownership and responsibility transfers to the new owner when the purchase closes. The sale closing date has not yet been set.
The M/V Taku was determined to be excess to the needs of the state for ferry vessels and outside the realm of what the state can afford to maintain and operate in passenger service with available funding. The vessel was constructed in 1963 and faithfully operated as a part of the Alaska Marine Highway System for over 50 years. The M/V Taku was taken out of service on June 23, 2015.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
Source: State of Alaska
