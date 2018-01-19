State of the State: Now is the Time for Alaska to Control its own Destiny

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker, on Thursday evening, in his fourth State of the State Address, called on lawmakers to enable Alaska to control its own destiny by resolving our fiscal challenges during the legislative session that is now under way.
“Even with the challenges ahead, I remain the eternal optimist, and there is good reason for optimism,” Governor Walker said. “We have all the tools to control our own destiny and build a safer, smarter, stronger Alaska.”
Governor Walker also outlined some of his Administration’s accomplishments over the past few years, including:
One of the Governor’s key priorities this year is to permanently change the way work is done in the Capitol by enacting his proposed budgetary reforms and transparency measures – including his legislation that would enact pay freezes if they ever push the state to the brink of a government shutdown again.
“We can work together, we must, and we will,” Governor Walker said.
Read the Governor’s complete State of the State Address here.