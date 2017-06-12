Stebbins Man Arrested on Assault, Burglary Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2017.

Unalakleet-based troopers reported an arrest on multiple charges of assault and other charges in the community of Stebbins that occurred on Friday.

According to the report, troopers were notified of assaults committed by 29-year-old Stebbins resident, Richard Hunt. It was reported that Hunt had assaulted a family member, then several citizens, and ultimately a Village Police Officer.

Hunt is reported to have entered a residence in the village unlawfully and stole an item from the home. Hunt, who ius said to have been under the influence at the time, was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Troopers reported that Hunt also tampered with physical evidence prior to his arrest.

Hunt was arrested and charged with Assault III x4, Assault IV x2, Burglary I, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Theft IV, and Tampering with Evidence. He was remanded to the Unalakleet Jail with no bail set pending arraignment.





