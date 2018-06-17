Stebbins Man Rescued Saturday after Foul Weather Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 17, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that a man who called in on Friday night reporting that he was in a small boat several miles offshore of Stebbings and unable to make landfall because of extreme weather conditions was located on Saturday.

At 8:18 pm on Friday night, AST began receiving calls from 22-year-old Cody Nick of Stebbins reporting that “he was in a small boat several miles off shore from Stebbins and unable to make land due to ocean conditions.”

Search and Rescue members in the area were not able to set out Friday night to search for Nick because of the adverse weather conditions. The United States Coast Guard initiated a search for Nick that extended into the next day and expanded as the Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska State Troopers and local searchers joined the search effort.

Approximately 20 hours after he first reported to AST, ground searchers located him approximately 10 miles south of the village. They were unable to assist him back to the community because he was across a river from the searchers.

USCG responded and picked Nick up. He was found to be suffering minor injuries.