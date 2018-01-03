Stolen Car Chase Lands Anchorage Man in Jail

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2018.

A driver of a vehicle seen driving recklessly by troopers in the Wasilla Walmart parking lot on Tuesday racked up multiple charges after a high-speed chase and a crash, troopers reported on Wednesday.

At 11:22 pm, an AST officer on patrol spotted a driving recklessly in the parking lot and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Anchorage resident Nicholas Thomas, but, Thomas sped away instead.

Thomas took the trooper on a high-speed chase, running several stop signs. After a short chase, Thomas left the highway finally coming to a stop at the bottom of a hill. Thomas then exited the vehicle and fled on foot with the officer in pursuit. The trooper caught Thomas and placed him under arrest after suffering minor injuries.

The investigation following the arrest would find that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Anchorage. Thomas was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on charges of Vehicle Theft I, two counts of Felony Eluding, and Reckless Driving. He was held without bail.





The officer was taken to the local hospital, treated for his injuries, and released.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.