Stolen Property Suspect Tasered and Arrested at Anchorage Business

Alaska Native News Feb 7, 2017.

Anchorage police officers responding to a report of a man attempting to sell a previously stolen phone at High Frequency Wireless got into a scuffle with the suspect when they attempted to restrain him, police reported.

Police responded to a report of a man attempting to sell a phone that was previously reported as stolen from Device Pitstop on February 4th. When they arrived at 636 East 15th, they contacted 45-year-old David S. Boyles, who was still at the store.

Boyles immediately refused to comply with officer’s commands, then began fighting with the three responding officers. Shortly thereafter, an officer warned Boyles to comply under threat of being tazed. Boyles continued to ignore warning, and so, was tasered and taken into custody.

Police say that Boyles exhibited “extremely heightened physical strength,” and officers say that he showed signs of drug use.

Boyles was placed under arrest on charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Stolen Property. Found to be in violation of felony probation, he was arrested on that charge as well.

Less than two hours later, the vehicle that Boyles used to commit the burglary at Device Pitstop, on February 4th, was located. That vehicle, a Volkswagen, was reported as stolen on February 1st, after the owner left the vehicle unattended and running.





