Stolen Vehicle Sought in Fairbanks

Alaska Native News Feb 3, 2017.

Fairbanks residents are asked for their assistance and to be on the lookout for a dark green 2000 Chevy Lumina four-door. License plate for this vehicle is JBZ 353.

This vehicle was stolen from the Westfield Estates in Fairbanks sometime after 5 am this morning.

Although there is no image available for this vehicle, anyone with information is asked to report it to the Fairbanks police or the Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers.