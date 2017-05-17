Summer Food Service Program-2017

- Home
Food Bank of Alaska is participating in the Summer Food Service Program for Children. Meals will be made available free to all children 18 years of age and under. Acceptance and participating requirements for the Program are the same regardless of race, sex, color, age, disability or national origin. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
|
Site/Location
|
Start/End Dates
|
Days of Service
|
Meals/ Times
|
Akhiok
|
June 1 through Aug 18
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Ouzinkie
|
June 1 through Aug 30
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-130pm
|
Bristol Bay Borough Parks and Rec. Naknek
|
June 5 through July 28
|
Monday through Friday
|
1-230pm
|
Ambler
|
May 22 through Aug 21
|
Monday through Saturday
|
1-2pm
|
Diomede
|
May 22 through July 31
|
Monday through Friday
|
11am-12pm
|
Arctic Village
|
May 20 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
1230-2pm
|
Brevig Mission
|
May 22 through Aug 18
|
Monday through FRIDAY
|
1-3PM
|
Hampstead Heath Apts / Neighborhood Works
|
May 25 through Aug 21
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Igiugig Tribe
|
May 20 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1PM
|
Kotlik School
|
June 1 through Aug 15
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Akiachak
|
June 5 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-215pm
|
Trapper Creek Public Library
|
May 24 through Aug 17
|
Wednesday
|
12-1pm
|
Allakaket
|
May 29 through Aug 1
|
Monday through Friday
|
11:30-1 and 5:00-6pm
|
Chalkyitsik
|
May 25 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
11am-1pm
|
Chefornak
|
May 30 through Aug 11
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-2pm
|
Department of Public Assistance – Gambell
|
June 1 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
11am-1pm
|
Department of Public Assistance – Mat su Valley
|
June 1 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
11am-1pm
|
Dillingham School
|
May 30 through July 27
|
Tuesday through Friday
|
1230-1pm and 315-345pm
|
Dillingham Christian Youth Center
|
May 25 through Aug 29
|
Monday through Friday
|
3-4pm
|
Nanwalek
|
May 25 through Aug 10
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-130pm
|
Ruby Tribe
|
May 29 through Aug 11
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Savoonga
|
May 22 through Aug 14
|
Monday through Friday
|
2-245pm
|
Bethel Youth & 4H Center
|
May 30 through Aug 11
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1245pm and 345-430pm
|
Kiana Baptist Church
|
May 15 through Aug 1 1
|
Monday through Friday and Sunday
|
430-5pm
|
Koliganek
|
May 19 through Aug 20
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Manokotak Tribe
|
May 22 through Aug 18
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Grayling IRA
|
May 22 through Aug 15
|
Monday through Friday
|
2-3pm
|
Wainwright Boys & Girls Club
|
May 15 through July 31
|
Monday through Friday
|
4-5pm
|
Hughes
|
May 30 through Aug 12
|
Monday through Friday
|
1-2pm
|
Huslia
|
May 30 through Aug 18
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm and 4-5pm
|
Northway
|
May 29- Aug 19
|
Monday through Friday
|
1-2pm
|
Nondalton
|
May 22 through Aug 12
|
Monday through Friday
|
2-3pm
|
Fort Yukon
|
May 23 through Aug 28
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Venetie
|
May 24 through Aug 14
|
Monday, Wednesday and Friday
|
1230-1pm
|
Talkeetna Public Library
|
May 25 through Aug 17
|
Thursday
|
12-1pm
|
Upper Susitna Food Pantry – Sunshine
|
May 25 through Aug 17
|
Thursday and Friday
|
12-1230pm
|
White Mountain
|
May 23 through Aug 15
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1pm
|
Noorvik Boys & Girls Club
|
MAY 22 through Aug 14
|
Monday through Friday
|
2-4pm
|
New Stuyahok
|
June 12 through Aug 17
|
Monday through Friday
|
1230-145pm
|
Soldotna Public Library
|
June 1 through Aug 10
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|
1-2pm
|
Kotlik School
|
May 30 through Aug 5
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-30-2
|
Togiak
|
May 25 through Aug 10
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-130
|
Shageluk IRA Tribal Council
|
May 15 through Aug 15
|
Monday through Friday
|
12-1
Contact the local site for days of operation. Meal times and dates may change.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal and, where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)
If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities and wish to file either an EEO or program complaint please contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339 or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).
Persons with disabilities who wish to file a program complaint, please see information above on how to contact us by mail directly or by email. If you require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) please contact USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TDD).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.