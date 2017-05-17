Summer Food Service Program-2017

May 17, 2017.

Food Bank of Alaska is participating in the Summer Food Service Program for Children. Meals will be made available free to all children 18 years of age and under.  Acceptance and participating requirements for the Program are the same regardless of race, sex, color, age, disability or national origin. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Site/Location

Start/End Dates

Days of Service

Meals/ Times

Akhiok

June 1 through Aug 18

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Ouzinkie

June 1 through Aug 30

Monday through Friday

12-130pm

Bristol Bay Borough Parks and Rec. Naknek

June 5 through July 28

Monday through Friday

1-230pm

Ambler

May 22 through Aug 21

Monday through Saturday

1-2pm

Diomede

May 22 through July 31

Monday through Friday

11am-12pm

Arctic Village

May 20 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

1230-2pm

Brevig Mission

May 22 through Aug 18

Monday through FRIDAY

1-3PM

Hampstead Heath Apts / Neighborhood Works

May 25 through Aug 21

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Igiugig Tribe

May 20 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

12-1PM

Kotlik School

June 1 through Aug 15

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Akiachak

June 5 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

12-215pm

Trapper Creek Public Library

May 24 through Aug 17

Wednesday

12-1pm

Allakaket

May 29 through Aug 1

Monday through Friday

11:30-1 and 5:00-6pm

Chalkyitsik

May 25 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

11am-1pm

Chefornak

May 30 through Aug 11

Monday through Friday

12-2pm

Department of Public Assistance – Gambell

June 1 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

11am-1pm

Department of Public Assistance – Mat su Valley

June 1 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

11am-1pm

Dillingham School

May 30 through July 27

Tuesday through Friday

1230-1pm and 315-345pm 

Dillingham Christian Youth Center

May 25 through Aug 29

Monday through Friday

3-4pm

Nanwalek

May 25 through Aug 10

Monday through Friday

12-130pm

Ruby Tribe

May 29 through Aug 11

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

12-1pm

Savoonga

May 22 through Aug 14

Monday through Friday

2-245pm

Bethel Youth & 4H Center

May 30 through Aug 11

Monday through Friday

12-1245pm and 345-430pm

Kiana Baptist Church

May 15 through Aug 1 1

Monday through Friday and Sunday

430-5pm

Koliganek

May 19 through Aug 20

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Manokotak Tribe

May 22 through Aug 18

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Grayling IRA

May 22 through Aug 15

Monday through Friday

2-3pm

Wainwright Boys & Girls Club

May 15 through July 31

Monday through Friday

4-5pm

Hughes

May 30 through Aug 12

Monday through Friday

1-2pm

Huslia

May 30 through Aug 18

Monday through Friday

12-1pm and 4-5pm

Northway

May 29- Aug 19

Monday through Friday

1-2pm

Nondalton

May 22 through Aug 12

 

Monday through Friday

2-3pm

Fort Yukon

May 23 through Aug 28

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Venetie

May 24 through Aug 14

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

1230-1pm

Talkeetna Public Library

May 25 through Aug 17

Thursday

12-1pm

Upper Susitna Food Pantry – Sunshine

May 25 through Aug 17

Thursday and Friday

12-1230pm

White Mountain

May 23 through Aug 15

Monday through Friday

12-1pm

Noorvik Boys & Girls Club

MAY 22 through Aug 14

Monday through Friday

2-4pm

New Stuyahok

June 12 through Aug 17

Monday through Friday

1230-145pm

Soldotna Public Library

June 1 through Aug 10

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

1-2pm

Kotlik School

May 30 through Aug 5

Monday through Friday

12-30-2

Togiak

May 25 through Aug 10

Monday through Friday

12-130

Shageluk IRA Tribal Council

May 15 through Aug 15

Monday through Friday

12-1

Contact the local site for days of operation. Meal times and dates may change.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal and, where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html,   or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities and wish to file either an EEO or program complaint please contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339 or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).

Persons with disabilities who wish to file a program complaint, please see information above on how to contact us by mail directly or by email. If you require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) please contact USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TDD).

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

 

 

