Sunday Murder Suspect Arrested by SWAT after Stand-Off on Monday

Alaska Native News Dec 12, 2017.

Anchorage SWAT took a murder suspect into custody on Monday morning following a six-hour standoff on the 1600-block of Juneau Street, APD announced on Monday.

The arrest was the result of a homicide investigation that was initiated after a police response to the 600-block of East 9th Avenue on Sunday, where they found 22-year-old Devan McDonald dead from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

APD began searching for their lone suspect, 20-year-old Kuach Chuol Kuach, and an arrest warrant was issued for multiple charges that included Murder I.

After receiving a tip as to Kuach’s whereabouts, police responded to a residence on Juneau Street. Kuach ignored repeated commands to exit the residence, barricading himself into the home with his family members. After additional commands to give himself up were again ignored by the suspect, SWAT was activated and responded to the scene.

The stand-off continued through the night. At 5:45 am, Kuach finally came to the door and exited the building. He was taken into custody without further incident.





Kuach is believed to be the lone suspect in the murder case, and APD is not looking for additional people.