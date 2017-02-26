Sunday’s Annual Hide and Horn Auction Features Moose Antlers and More

- Home
(Anchorage) — Need moose antlers for carving, collecting or display? Look no further than this year’s annual State Hide and Horn Auction. Some 160 sets of moose antlers will be up for bid this weekend, along with caribou antlers, Dall sheep horns, black and brown bear hides, and fine furs including lynx, wolf, beaver and more.
A traditional part of the Anchorage Fur Rendezvous celebration, the Horn and Hide Auction is operated by the Alaska Trappers Association-South Central Chapter and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. This year’s auction is scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday, February 26, at the carnival buttress area at Third Avenue and E Street. Items for bid will be placed out for viewing prior to the auction, at 9 a.m.
To be eligible to bid, prospective buyers must register at the auction site Sunday morning between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Methods of payment are cash, MasterCard or Visa; there will be no online bidding. A credit card number will be required to register.
Antlers, hides and horns sold at the auction are salvaged from road kills, defense-of-life-or-property incidents, and seizures by Alaska Wildlife Troopers during investigations. Items are sold to ensure they are not wasted and proceeds are applied against costs accrued in processing, preserving, shipping and handling.
For more information, contact Ken Marsh at ken.marsh@alaska.gov or (907) 267-2892 or see www.Facebook.com/SCCATA for a current list of items to be auctioned.