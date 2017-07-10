Suspect Arrested in Early Morning 6th Avenue Chevron Station Stabbing

Alaska Native News Jul 10, 2017.

APD reports that they have the suspect responsible for the stabbing of a Chevron Gas station employee that occurred in downtown Anchorage early on Monday morning.

APD was informed at 3:15 am on Monday morning of an incident that occurred at the Chevron gas station, at 832 East 6th Avenue, where an employee suffered stab wounds to his neck, back and leg.

When officers were responding to the scene, they found the suspect running from the scene with a knife. The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Ronald Vaska, ducked into an alley between Hyder Street and Gambell Street. He was apprehended there by officers.

The preliminary investigation at the scene would discover that Vaska was discovered trespassing on the premises and the security guard and employee asked him to leave. A scuffle broke out, resulting in the employee suffering stab wounds.

The employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Vaska was transported to and remanded at the Anchorage jail on charges of Assault I and III. He was held without bail.





