Suspect Arrested in Upland Drive School Bus Collision

Alaska Native News Mar 29, 2018.

APD has made an arrest in the school bus collision that occurred at 36th and Upland Drive at 8:53 am Wednesday after setting up a perimeter around the surrounding area.

Police spoke with the driver of the school bus who reported to police that the other driver, who was later identified as 38-year-old David A. Lee, threatened the bus driver’s life after the collision then fled the scene.

No one reported injuries in the crash.

APD set up a perimeter in the area surrounding the crash from Patterson Street to Northern Lights Blvd to Muldoon Road to East 36th Avenue and asked residents in the area to stay inside as police had deemed Lee armed and dangerous.





After apprehending Lee, police took down their perimeter.

Lee was charged with Assault, Eluding, and False Information. Further investigation would find that Lee was also wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants.